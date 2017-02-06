Thunder loses to West De Pere; wins non-conference game

Seymour 50

Sturgeon Bay 45

Seymour was able to up their overall record to 5-9 with a 50-45 win over visiting Sturgeon Bay in non-conference action on Saturday, January 28.

The Thunder were lead by Trent Blake and Trevor Cornell who both scored 14 points each in the win. Blake scored 12 points from beyond the 3-point line. They made a total of eight 3-pointers.

West De Pere 75

Seymour 65

Seymour would fall behind by eight points in the first half and could not overcome that deficit as the visiting Phantons would win a key Bay Conference matchup on Friday, January 27.

Trent Blake and Nik Yaeger had huge scoring nights, scoring 24 points each, while the next highest scorers were Riley Murphy and Rhett Driessen each with four points.

West De Pere made 12 3-pointers, with Drew Kocken knocking down seven of those 3’s.

Seymour has five conference games remaining as they push for a good seeding for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Seymour traveled to New London on Monday, February 6. Go to www.advertisercommunitynews.com for game stats.

They also will host Shawano on Thursday, February 9 before traveling to Stoughton on February 11 for a non-conference game.