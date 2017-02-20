Thunder pressure “D” gets to Bulldogs

Seymour trailed by double-digits in the first half and staged a comeback to cut the lead to three at the half as their defense would lead them to a 69-49 win over visiting New London on Tuesday, February 14.

Seymour would make nine 3-pointers with Riley Murphy sinking five. He would lead all scorers with 16 points. Trent Blake would score 12 while Rhett Dreissen and Nik Yaeger would add 11 and 10 points, respectively.



Thunder junior forward Cayden Waller goes up for a tear drop shot over a New London defender during their Bay Conference matchup on Tuesday, February 14. – Photo by Keith Skenandore



Riley Murphy and Trever Cornell both go after the ball during the game on Tuesday. – Photo by Keith Skenandore