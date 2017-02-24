Shiocton 138 pounder Sammy VanStraten won 6-4 in overtime to defeat Jesse Steinhorst of Kewaunee to advance to the WIAA Division 3 State Wrestling semifinals tonight at 7 p.m.
Chief junior wrestler VanStraten, down 4-3 in the third period, got an escape to send the match into overtime.
SHIOCTON, SPORTS
VanStraten wins in OT to advance to State semifinals
