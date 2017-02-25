VanStraten wins silver medal

Shiocton junior Sammy VanStraten fell short of his quest for gold with a 5-1 loss in the WIAA Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

VanStraten fell behind 2-0 to Stratford junior Jeremy Schoenherr and after an escape by Schoenherr in the second period, VanStraten was able to score an escape of his own for his only point.

He will place second on the podium.