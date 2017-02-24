VanStraten’s quest for gold continues

With a pin in the third period of his 138 pound semifinal match, Shiocton junior Sammy VanStraten is one win away from bringing home gold at the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament.

In his Division 3 match against Fennimore senior Hunter Wardell, VanStraten was able to record a pin at 5:57.

VanStraten will face Stratford junior Jeremy Schoenherr, who with his win, is undefeated at 16-0. VanStraten upped his record to 40-3.

The championship match will take place Saturday night as the Tournament of Champions begins as 5 p.m.

Watch for further details of VanStraten’s strive to the top of the podium at www.advertisercommunitynews.com.