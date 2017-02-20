Water rate increase to be considered

The Seymour Municipal Water Utility informed City Council that they have filed an application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to increase water rates.

The Utility, at the February 13 council meeting, said the increase is necessary due to approximately 16 years of inflation, the addition of a $1.6 treatment plant in 2012 and $588,000 of well construction performed in 2005.

These projects, along with other main replacement projects, have resulted in a 155 percent increase in gross plant investment and an 83 percent increase in operating expenses since the last water rate case was completed in 2000.

A telephonic public hearing on the application has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, at 3 p.m. at City Hall. Scheduling questions regarding this hearing may be directed to the PSCW at 608-266-3768.

In other business, a resolution was passed to establish a fund for a K9 Unit for the police department. This will allow record keeping of donations and if the funding goal is not met, funds to be returned accurately.

The next council meeting is scheduled for February 27 at 7 p.m.