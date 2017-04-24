NEWS FROM..., SHIOCTON

0424-Shio-syd copy Sydney Wilcox, (left) pitcher for Shiocton softball throws a curve ball on Monday, April 17. The Chiefs won the game 1-0 over Iola-Scandinavia. And she’s safe! Right: Shiocton baserunner Erica Gassner, No. 10, slides into third at Monday’s night game against Iola-Scandinavia. – Photos by Linda Titel
