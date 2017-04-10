ACN: Best Free Community Paper in the State provided for readers

The Advertiser Community News & Times-Press entered the 2017 Wisconsin Community Papers Ad Design competition and reaped many awards, specifically the General Excellence and Best of Show.

The General Excellence award is based on every aspect of the business from ad design, variety of ads, the pagination, story selection, how they are written, delivery as well as the print quality.

“Congratulations to everyone for the winning of the General Excellence award at this year’s Wisconsin Community Papers conference at Fontana, Wis., this past weekend,” said Publisher Ken Hodgden. “You can see this is truly a team effort.”

There are two categories: over 10 percent news which the ACN & Times-Press falls under, and less than 10 percent news. Both categories have General Excellence awards.

“Thanks so much for your efforts to help make this publication the best Free Community Paper in the State,” Hodgden said of his staff. “Congratulations to everyone and thank you, the readers, for your dedication to our publication.”

The Best of Show category goes to the top publication in regards to production and it’s advertising.

The Best of Show ad contest places a point value for each first, second and third place ad. The ACN & Times-Press received 10 first place, six 2nd and six 3rd place awards.

After all the judging, the points are totaled up with the paper scoring the most points winning the Best of Show. A total of 323 entries were submitted for competition. Hodgden said it was a close race coming down between the ACN & Times-Press and the Ripon Common Wealth Express, but in the end, his publication won by a narrow five points.

Hodgden said this is the third year the Best of Show contest took place, and for the third year in a row, the ACN & Times-Press has brought the award home.



Staff of the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press are pictured with their awards earned from the Wisconsin Community Papers 2017 Ad Design competition the weekend of March 30 – April 1. Pictured are, l-r, Sales Representative Joy Casper, Publisher Ken Hodgden, Production Manager Lea Ann Schneider and Editor Keith Skenandore. Back row, l-r, Production Adam Carey, Distribution Alan Steward, Reporter Linda Titel, Administrative Assistant Becky Mueller and Sales Representative Ron Henn.