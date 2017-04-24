Many roles, a new title for volunteer Christenson recognized as Black Creek’s 2017 Citizen of the Year for library service

Submitted by Black Creek Advancement AssociationKay Christenson is a busy lady. At home, she is a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend, meaning she holds the same titles as many of us. Professionally, she has been a social worker in a number of settings, so she also has that title on her résumé.

But when you add in music, reading and gardening, then mix it all up with a genuine love of people and a desire to serve the greater good, you’ve got the perfect recipe for dedicated volunteerism. And it is this role – volunteer – that has earned Christenson a new title: Black Creek Citizen of the Year.

When notified she had been selected for the annual honor, Christenson reacted like many before her: initial shock followed by a look of confusion as she processed what it all meant and, finally, a chuckle when it sunk in.

“It’s an honor but you also have this feeling of being a bit of a fraud,” Christenson said recently, “because you don’t go into volunteering thinking ‘20 years from now someone will throw me a dinner.’ Most of the time you get into it because there’s something in it for you.”

Christenson shares that feeling with many of her COTY (Citizen of the year) predecessors. Seeing a need or something that can benefit them or their family leads most people to get involved in their community and that’s exactly what happened to Christenson. When she and her husband, Charlie, started their family, Kay went from casual library patron to involved library mom. It turns out that was the start of almost 20 years of volunteering at Black Creek Village Library.

“With volunteering it’s never in a vacuum where you just decide to do things,” Christenson says. “With young kids, I suddenly had a horse in the race.”

In fact, with the birth of her sons Cal, in 1987, and Eric, in 1990, Christenson found herself with two horses in the race. As a part-time social worker in the State’s special-needs adoption program, Christenson was able to be a hands-on mom and the library was one place she got involved.

Taking the boys to BCVL, which was newly housed in its current location, Christenson hit it off with then-librarian Diane Wendt. The two discovered Kay had talents to share and the rest, as they say, is history.

Christenson spent five or six years helping with the library’s preschool storytime program, which she says was much simpler then. There were no crafts or snacks; it was just her playing guitar and singing songs, then reading a book to the kids, hopefully wrapping up before their young attention spans ran out.

When asked to fill an open position on the library board, Christenson accepted. She says now the role was much more than she expected, especially since the library had just launched an ambitious expansion campaign.

“The building project was pretty exciting — to be looking at the expansion, it was exciting for a lot of people who were using the library,” Christenson remembers. “That was a high point. It was a lot of work but it was a positive thing.”

What she did not anticipate, however, was the very business-like tasks the board had to tackle. This included budget challenges, staff turnover and communication issues with the village board.

“It was an eye opener, for sure,” Christenson says of the learning curve. “We really had to communicate as well as we could between the two boards.”

One of the most striking features of Christenson’s long tenure as a library trustee was the fluid state of the library itself. Having grown up with Bookmobiles and card catalogs, then moving on to using her local or college library as she got older, she joined the board at a time when technology was changing everything.

“I remember using the old library in [what is now] the clerk’s office when I first came to town,” Kay says. That one-room library had a card catalog and a very small collection. Even in the new facility, the library had retained most of its traditional features as a standalone resource for printed materials. In a whirlwind, that all changed.

“Technology changed so much,” Christenson says, “We had to keep up with all of that, so everything I knew about libraries was changing.”

Suddenly, BCVL was a resource for other media — VHS movies, music CDs and eventually DVDs — and became part of Outagamie Waupaca Library System, a large sharing consortium of libraries. This meant materials were widely shared between BCVL and other libraries. Christenson remembers that spending money on materials that could be sent to patrons of other libraries was a “very strange concept” for the board. But time and experience with the new system proved that the system not only worked, but it worked well.

So, the card catalog was replaced by a website, a portal where patrons could request and renew materials from home. And the library came to serve as much as a meeting place and activity center as it was a resource for learning and research. The changes were transformative.

“We had to swing with it,” Kay says. “It seemed simpler at the beginning. You think of a library as kind of a steady place but it constantly had to keep up with the times.”

In 2009, over a decade into her service on the library board, Christenson found herself entering headlong into a new library venture. She and fellow trustee Teresa Riehl discovered they shared an interest in gardening and together launched an effort to revitalize the library’s landscaping. With the support of then-library director Rebecca Buchmann, B.C. Gardeners was born.

“That first night was so cool,” Christenson says of the June evening a group of area gardeners met at BCVL to give the landscape beds a fresh look. “It was just everybody bringing things from home and having ideas and planting and getting dirty. And when we were done it looked great.”

Christenson and the B.C. Gardeners started out landscaping one large bed on the south side of the building and taking over care of the statue bed in front. That soon grew to include other beds and other tasks, and it continued for seven growing seasons. Since Christenson retired from her job with the State in 2011, she became a Master Gardener Volunteer and today employs her gardening volunteerism through the MGV program and at the post office.

Retirement has also allowed Christenson to become more involved in her church, St. James United Methodist in Appleton, where she shares her music talents in the choir and on the praise team. She and Charlie co-chair the church’s Mission Committee and Kay is helping launch a Care Committee to support hospital- and home-bound congregants. Mission trips to Minot, ND, and Henderson Settlement, KY, have further fueled Kay’s desire to serve and help. This is all just a continuation of the church-based volunteering the couple began at St. John’s UCC when they first moved to Black Creek in 1985.

Back then, Kay was working in Green Bay, Charlie in New London, and they chose Black Creek when looking for a midpoint in which to settle down. Kay says they had no familiarity with Black Creek other than driving through town — they didn’t know a soul here — and so when Gene Hooyman told Charlie about St. John’s, they decided to check it out. Before they even joined the church, they were both singing in the choir.

“Charlie agreed to join the choir because I wanted to join but I told him I didn’t want to stand up there and look out at him for the next 50 years,” Kay says with a smile. Soon Kay was also involved with the church’s Women’s Guild and, after the boys arrived, she helped with both Sunday and Vacation Bible School.

So where did this longtime drive to volunteer come from? Christenson reflects on the example set by her parents during her central Wisconsin upbringing and says “The example was there. There was that feeling in the family, the feeling of giving back, of taking care of people.”

But she still can’t help feeling just a little uncomfortable with being honored for her service.

“It’s not just you giving,” she says. “From my own experience, it doesn’t come from being altruistic. You see something you can benefit from and you get involved. You always get something back. When you look back on things, that’s the stuff that means something.”



Citizen of the Year banquet to be held June 4

Black Creek Advancement Association will host a banquet honoring Kay Christenson as Black Creek’s 2017 Citizen of the Year on Sunday, June 4 at Romy’s Nitingale. Tickets for the event, which will include a 12:30 p.m. meal followed by a program, cost $16 and will be available at BMO Harris Bank, 101 N. Main St., and Fox Communities Credit Union, 502 S. Main St., beginning Wednesday, April 26.



Almost 20 years of volunteerism at Black Creek Village Library has earned Kay Christenson the 2017 Black Creek Citizen of the Year award. Given annually by Black Creek Advancement Association, the honor has now been bestowed on 27 deserving individuals or couples. – Photo courtesy Black Creek Advancement Association