Shiocton’s baseball team played in Illinois

By Caden Schmidt

Shiocton student reporter

Ridgewood 5

Shiocton 4

Shiocton boys baseball team traveled to Woodhull, Ill., to compete against Ridgewood High School. Shiocton came into this tough non-conference game with a 1-3 record. Josh Leitzke was the starting pitcher for the Chiefs, pitched five innings allowing five runs.

In the second inning with the bases loaded, Drew Schultz hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Josh Leitzke for Shiocton’s first run. In the fourth inning with two outs, Irvin Stedjee hit a towering solo homerun over the left-center field fence. Then in the sixth, Josh Leitzke and Austin Duenas each hit a single and Drew Schultz drove them in with a two run single.

Sam Van Straten came in relief in the sixth and held them scoreless, but the Chiefs couldn’t tie it up in the seventh which resulted in the 5-4 loss.

The Chiefs overall record is 1-4.

Princeville 10

Shiocton 9

For the second game of the Illinois spring trip, the Chiefs played on Friday. April 14, at Princeville, Ill.

The Chiefs continue to experience some bad luck in close games by losing to the the Princeville Princes 10-9.

The Chiefs scored two runs right away in the first inning. Cole Wilcox walked to lead off the game, Reiley Tyler sacrifice bunted Wilcox to second base, and Sam Van Straten reached first on an error to put runners on first and third. With two outs, Josh Leitzke hits a double to left field to drive in two runs. Princeville added two runs in the bottom of the first to tie the game 2-2.

Shiocton would score one run in the second inning when Ervin Stedjee hit a solo homerun to right centerfield for his second homerun in two games. Shiocton would also score one run in the 3rd inning when Drew Schultz walked in a run with bases loaded scoring Nate Schmidt from third base. Princeton would add two runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score at 4-4.

Shiocton scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning on five consecutive singles by Cole Wilcox, Reiley Tyler, Nate Schmidt, Sam Van Straten, and Josh Lietzke. Austin Duenas was hit by a pitch that scored a run and Drew Schultz hit into a fielder’s choice to score the last run of the inning. Princeville would add one run in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 9-5.

With the Chiefs up 9-5 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, Princes rallied to score five runs on several singles with only one out to win the game. Another tough loss for the Chiefs.

Nate schmidt pitched four innings allowing five runs for a no decision, Sawyer pitched two innings, and Sam Van Straten pitched one inning allowing five runs for the loss.

The leading hitters were Josh Leitzke 3-for-4, Sam Van Straten 2-for-4, Nate Schmidt 2-for-5. Ervin Stedjee hit a home run and Sawyer Theobald added a double.

Shiocton pitcher Nate Schmidt shows his form during Monday night’s CWC-8 conference game on April 17. The Chiefs lost the game 4-0 to Iola-Scandinavia. – Photo by Linda Titel