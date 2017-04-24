Thunder defeats Bulldogs in key conference showdown

Editor’s Note: The Lady Thunder softball game at Shawano on April 20 was rescheduled for Saturday, April 22, as part of a quadrangular at Shawano. As of press time, no score was made available

Scores from last week’s Green Bay West and Xavier games were incorrecrly published in The Advertiser Community News & Times-Press. Those games are correctly published below.

Seymour 2

New London 1 (8 inn.)

The Lady Thunder knew their matchup against conference foe New London would be a tough battle. They worked hard in their preparation for the Bulldogs for their April 18 showdown.

The hardwork paid off as Seymour would defeat New London 2-1 in eight innings.

Things didn’t look good in the first inning as Bulldog leadoff hitter McCoy Mix would start the game with a triple and score giving New London a 1-0 lead.

“I was hoping that wouldn’t set the tone for this game,” said Seymour head coach Karri Vanden Langenberg.

The triple would be the only hit off winning pitcher Seymour’s Paige Weyer who struck out nine with zero walks.

New London hurler Leah Porath would put up zero’s the first five innings.

Seymour finally struck pay dirt in the sixth inning as Ashley Thomas would knock in Diahanna King with a run-scoring single to tie the score.

The combo of King and Thomas would strike again for a run in the eighth inning and the win.

“Our team played together to pick each other up to finish strong,” Vanden Langenberg said. “To take this game to extra innings…what a great finish!”

Thomas said the Lady Thunder has been focused on this game against New London since the start of the season.

“So contributing to the win by hitting two singles that led to the only two runs scored was a great accomplishment,” she said.

Besides Thomas, who went 2-for-2, Raven Vanden Langenberg would go 2-for-3 with a double and Dinah King would add a double.

Seymour now has a one game lead over New London in the Bay Conference standings.

“I’m very proud of my teams accomplishments thus far – but don’t think we’re stopping here,” Thomas said. “We’re still hungry!”

Green Bay West 1

Seymour 17

After a slow start against host Green Bay West on April 13, the Lady Thunder would pick up their game offensively and soundly defeat the Wildcats 17-1.

Seymour would pound out 17 hits, a team-high nine doubles, as their bats came alive and would score two runs in the third and fourth innings.

Thunder pitcher Joeley Bluma would silence the Wildcat bats after allowing a first inning run.

Seymour would break the game wide open scoring four runs in the 6th inning and nine to close out the game.

“Again we started off too slow,” coach Vanden Langenberg said. “It was nice to face a better pitcher, but we can’t wait until the 6 & 7th inning to score most of our runs.”

Savannah Thielbar led Seymour offensively going 4-5 with three doubles and an RBI.

Zoe Moehring, Raven Vanden Langenberg, Kendra Johnson, Dinah King and Thomas all had two hits each.

Defensively, Vanden Langenberg said her squad played solid which was a huge help for their pitcher. Bluma threw 102 pitches with 12 strikeouts.

“It was a great outing for her,” Vanden Langenberg said.

Bluma said, “I was having a hard time finding my groove in the first inning, but after that, everything just kind of clicked for me and the team. It was awesome that we pulled together to finish off with a successful win.”

Seymour 11

Xavier 1

Seymour would defeat visiting Xavier 11-1 in a 5-run shortened game due to the 10-run rule on April 11.

The Lady Thunder would jump out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. They broke the game open with a 6-run third for a 9-1 lead.

The pitching duo of Weyer and Bluma would hold the Hawks to three hits. Combined, they had four strikeouts and two walks.

“Our team defense was on point tonight,” coach Vanden Langenberg said. “By us keeping our errors down, we help our pitchers ,and we can win games.”

Offensively, she added her team came out with big hits.

Thielbar, who went 2-for3 with two doubles, was given the green light with a 3-0 count.

“I knew it had to be a good pitch in order to swing,” Thielbar said. “There it was…a great pitch. Line drive screamer down the left field line, stand up double!”

Lady Thunder pitcher Joeley Bluma can also field her position as she picks up a groundball and throws out a Green Bay West baserunner during Bay Conference action on April 13. – Photo courtesy of Kylee Vanden Langenberg/student photographer