

The Kohlman Cup annual Hockey tournament was held in Sun Prairie, April 1-2. The teams are made up of top hockey players at the Peewee level in regions throughout Wisconsin. Region No. 3 has players from Green Bay to Waupun.

Ryan Gady, a 7th grader from Seymour Middle School made the team for the second year in a row. The team defeated talented opponents throughout the weekend and went on to win the Championship game and the Kohlman Cup. Each player’s name will be engraved on the trophy and forever be displayed in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Eagle River, Wis.

Ryan is the son of Ron and Kelly Gady.

– Submitted photo