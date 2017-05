Ryan Gady, age 13 of Seymour didn’t wait long into opening morning of the youth hunt, April 15, to bag this great tom, weighing 27.5 pounds, with a 10” beard and 1 1/16” spurs. Ryan shot the bird at 7 a.m. under the mentoring of his grandfather, David Kuhn of Black Creek, also an avid hunter. Ryan is the son of Kelly and Ron Gady. – Submitted photo