

A car crash into a Huettl’s Bus occurred at the intersection of Pope Street and State 55 (Main Street) on Thursday, May 4. No injuries were reported of the 21 children that were on the bus which was heading south on Main St. According to the Seymour Police Department, a 16-year-old female was turning north onto Main Street and failed to yield. Three juveniles were in the vehicle with one receiving minor injuries. Mike Huettl, owner of Huettl Bus Inc., said their was minor damage to the bus. – Photo by Keith Skenandore