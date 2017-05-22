Black Creek PD to mobilize for “Click It or Ticket”

Black Creek Police officers will join hundreds of other law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin for the annual Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign from May 22 to June 4.

“Whether you’re a driver or a passenger, wearing a safety belt is the single most important step you can take to protect yourself every time you travel,” said Chief James “During the Click It or Ticket mobilization and throughout the year, our goal is not to write citations. Through enforcement and education, we want to prevent injuries and deaths by encouraging everyone to buckle up every day, every trip.”

Although the state’s safety belt use rate of 88.4 percent is the highest ever, nearly half of the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes last year were not wearing safety belts. In addition, last year there were over 68,500 convictions for failure to fasten a seat belt.

“By buckling up, you’re protecting yourself from being ejected during a crash or thrown around violently inside a vehicle,” Chief James says. “For our officers, Click It or Ticket is more than a slogan. It’s about preventing injuries and saving lives.”