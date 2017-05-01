Boast, Roast, and Toast The continued celebration of Elizabeth Timmins, Wisconsin Librarian of the Year!



Master of Ceremonies Bill Collar, right, along with his wife Holly, flank Elizabeth Timmins, the 2016 “Librarian of the Year.” She was recognized at a community event sponsored by the “Friends of the Library” on Saturday, April 22. – Submitted photo

By Keith Skenandore

Editor

The boast, roast and toast of Seymour librarian Elizabeth continued as she reaped the rewards of being named the 2016 “Librarian of the Year.”

She was named the recipient of that award by the Wisconsin Library Association. Timmins was honored at a banquet last October, however, the accolades don’t end there.

On Saturday, April 22, Timmins was honored by the Seymour community with an evening of more toast than roast, an event sponsored by the “Friends of the Library.”

“It was a fitting tribute to Elizabeth and her 15 years of service to the Seymour community,” said Bill Collar, master of ceremonies.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson presented Timmins with a plaque declaring April 22, 2017, “Elizabeth Timmins Day” in Outagamie County.

Mayor Schuette thanked her for her service and kidded her about her energetic personality.

“It comes as no surprise that she won Librarian of the Year award,” Schuette told the ACN & Times-Press. “It is wonderful that other people recognize just what a great person Elizabeth truly is and how lucky we are to have her.”

That was the boasting portion of the program. The roast portion started with a PowerPoint program showing Elizabeth in action and participating in many community events. A humorous touch was added through the use of Photoshop showing her visiting 15 countries.

Charley Callinan, Elizabeth’s cousin, came all the way from Ireland to participate. He told numerous humorous stories.

As for the toast, the Muehl Library staff and members of the audience were able to pay tribute to Timmins.

Pat Lipp, representing the “Friends of the Library,” presented Timmins with a colorful leaded glass owl.

The evening wasn’t over. Timmins was given the opportunity for rebuttal of what was said.

“With a grateful heart, I appreciated all of the organizational efforts and creativity put into the program for me,” she said. “Too numerous to acknowledge individually, thanks to all who prepared remarks and thanks to everyone for attending.

“It was a truly special occasion and it will be a happy highlight of my career for the rest of my life.”

She did want to thank M.C. Bill Collar for his excellence of his duties, guiding the schedule and keeping the laughs coming.



2016 “Librarian of the Year” Elizabeth Timmins, along with her husband Mark Naze, share in the laughs at the “Boast, Roast and Toast” of Timmins on April 22. The event was sponsored by “Friends of the Library.” – Submitted photo