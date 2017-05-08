Chiefs lose conference games

By Caden Schmidt

Shiocton student reporter

Bonduel 4

Shiocton 2

Shiocton would suffer another conference loss, this time to rival Bonduel on Thursday, May 4.

Bonduel would defeat the Chiefs 4-2.

As of press time, no other results were available.

Weyauwega-Fremont 4

Shiocton 2

On April 25, Shiocton would play Weyauwega-Fremont in Shiocton where the game resulted in a 4-2 hard fought Shiocton loss.

Shiocton scored their first run in the fourth inning where Nate Schmidt led off with a base hit to left then Josh Leitzke reached base on an error. The next batter Sam Van Straten hit a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Next, Riely Tyler hit an RBI base hit to decrease Weyauwega-Fremont’s lead 2-1.

Later in the bottom of the seventh, Austin Van Den Bosch got on base on an error and drove a run.

Josh Leitzke started the game pitching going five and a third inning with seven strikeouts and earning the loss.

Amherst 6

Shiocton 0

To start off the week on Monday April 24, Shiocton played at Amherst. This game ended in a 6-0 Shiocton loss.

Shiocton struggled hitting in this game getting their first baserunner off a walk in the third inning

Throughout the game Shiocton couldn’t get the bats going as the Amherst starting pitcher threw a no hitter in the 6-0 loss.

Shiocton did manage to get three walks in this game. Nate Schmidt pitched five innings with four strikeouts and five hits in the loss.



And he’s out. No. 17 Ervin Stedjee awaits for the ball at first base to get an out against a Bonduel baserunner on Thursday, May 4. Shiocton would lose to Bonduel 4-2. – Photo by Linda Titel