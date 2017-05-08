SHIOCTON, SPORTS

Chiefs lose conference games

by  •  • 0 Comments

By Caden Schmidt
Shiocton student reporter
Bonduel 4
Shiocton 2
Shiocton would suffer another conference loss, this time to rival Bonduel on Thursday, May 4.
Bonduel would defeat the Chiefs 4-2.
As of press time, no other results were available.
Weyauwega-Fremont 4
Shiocton 2
On April 25, Shiocton would play Weyauwega-Fremont in Shiocton where the game resulted in a 4-2 hard fought Shiocton loss.
Shiocton scored their first run in the fourth inning where Nate Schmidt led off with a base hit to left then Josh Leitzke reached base on an error. The next batter Sam Van Straten hit a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Next, Riely Tyler hit an RBI base hit to decrease Weyauwega-Fremont’s lead 2-1.
Later in the bottom of the seventh, Austin Van Den Bosch got on base on an error and drove a run.
Josh Leitzke started the game pitching going five and a third inning with seven strikeouts and earning the loss.
Amherst 6
Shiocton 0
To start off the week on Monday April 24, Shiocton played at Amherst. This game ended in a 6-0 Shiocton loss.
Shiocton struggled hitting in this game getting their first baserunner off a walk in the third inning
Throughout the game Shiocton couldn’t get the bats going as the Amherst starting pitcher threw a no hitter in the 6-0 loss.
Shiocton did manage to get three walks in this game. Nate Schmidt pitched five innings with four strikeouts and five hits in the loss.
0508-shio-bb copy
And he’s out. No. 17 Ervin Stedjee awaits for the ball at first base to get an out against a Bonduel baserunner on Thursday, May 4. Shiocton would lose to Bonduel 4-2. – Photo by Linda Titel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *