Chiefs lose two CWC-8 conference games

By Caden Schmidt

Shiocton student reporter

Weyauwega-Fremont 4

Shiocton 2

Shiocton would stay within a run of Weyauwega-Fremont through five innings but could not hold off the visiting Indians on Tuesday, April 25.

Weyauwega-Fremont would tack on two more runs in the sixth inning taking a 4-1 lead into the seventh.

Shiocton would score a run, however, would leave a runner stranded on second to end the game with the 4-2 loss.

Shiocton pitcher Josh Leitzke pitched five and two thirds innings giving up two runs on five hits while striking out eight batters.

Iola-Scandinavia 4

Shiocton 0

The Shiocton Chiefs baseball squad only played one game the week of April 17 due to multiple rainouts. On April 18, Shiocton would play hosts Iola-Scandinavia at Shiocton where the Chiefs would lose 4-0 on Iola-Scandinavia’s scoring all four runs in the sixth inning.

The Chiefs have been playing solid overall baseball lately but seem to get unlucky in the later innings.

Nate Schmidt got off to a great start throwing five scoreless innings heading into the sixth with a 0-0 tie. Unfortunately in the sixth inning the Chiefs got unlucky allowing four runs.

Schmidt pitched 5 and one-third innings allowing four runs while giving up three hits.

Josh Leitzke closed the game for the Chiefs.

Shiocton’s leading hitters were Cole Wilcox who went 1-for-2 and Austin Duenas batting 1-for-3.



Josh Leitzke pitches a fast ball at the Shiocton boys baseball game on Tuesday, April 25. The Chiefs lost 4-2 to Weyauwega-Fremont. – Photo by Linda Titel