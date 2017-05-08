Father and son arrested for poaching in Nevada; Shiocton incident still under investigation

Potential poachers of a trophy size white-tailed deer, have been arrested for illegally shooting a trophy elk in Nevada back in November 2015.

WBAY.com has reported that the father and son duo of Edwin Singler, 54, of Shiocton and his 26-year-old son Ryan of New London were arrested on Tuesday, May 2, by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department on behalf of Nevada game wardens.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Carpenter told WBAY that deputies, along with the Wisconsin DNR, executed arrest warrants on the houses of Ed and Ryan Singler and took them into custody.

The Advertiser Community News & Times-Press reported in February 2016 that a world class whitetail was illegally shot, decapiated and left for dead near Kleiner Road north of Shiocton.

Shiocton Police Chief said that poaching incident has angered many people in the village.

DNR wardens obtained a search warrant for the properties of both Singlers last May but would only state their investigation is open and ongoing.

A June 6 arraignment hearing has been set in Nevada.

The Singlers face up to $10,000 in fines and a year in jail, along with the forfeiture of anything associated with their hunt, including weapons and vehicles, according to WBAY.com.