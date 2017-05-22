From the Mayor’s Desk

Hi. Well first of all we will be doing the electrical upgrade on city hall next week so the City Clerk’s Office/Municipal Building will be closed Wednesday, May 24, through Friday May 26. There will be another notice but I wanted to include it in my article.

Courts & Public Safety had a joint meeting with the Finance Committee last Wednesday night to discuss the purchase of a 100’ Tower Aerial Fire Apparatus truck from Brindlee Mountain Fire and Apparatus, LLC. Fire Chief VandeCorput and Councilman Ryan Kraft were able to work out a contract with Brindlee Mountain that was totally agreeable to both parties. There was discussion on the contract with the committees and all agreed the city was well protected. There were members from the fire department plus the township present and they were satisfied also. With that; the committees approved forwarding a resolution to purchase this truck at the Council meeting tonight. Brindlee Mountain reduced the price of the Aerial Truck from $258,000 to $249,800 and agreed to all of the contingencies that were proposed for our protection. The Fire Department (along with the Rural Fire Department contributing $60,000.00) has just about enough money in their capital outlay to cover this. The city will contribute $7,800 from the contingency fund which currently has a budget figure of $40,000. They also discussed the security system for the fire department but put it on hold until they can get some more information. They discussed that not only the Fire Department but all city buildings are in need of a better security system. The committees wanted to look at putting in a system that in the future could include all city buildings under that one system.

I told you last week I was going to meet with Bonnie Planner and her supervisor at the County. I did that and we had a good discussion on the results of the survey. We also discussed moving the Nutrition Site to City Hall which is probably the site that is their preference. They say the site at the Senior Citizens Center is just not working well and they would prefer a site more centrally located. What it boiled down to folks is that if we don’t do something different we probably will lose the nutrition site (not the delivered home meals) and I for one will do whatever I can to keep that site in Seymour. City Hall put in the elevator a few years back and used federal monies to do that so federal programs such as this are more than welcome at City Hall.

I ran into Bonnie last Tuesday at the site so I had Mike Pepin and myself and Bonnie look at the area in City Hall. The food pantry was going on so it was a good time to see if it was a fit. The food pantry meets twice a month and they felt it was something they could easily work with.

The County is committed to purchasing a steam table and everything else is pretty much in place for them at City Hall. As we get older we realize everything in life changes for whatever reason and we need to do our best to accept it and move on. Bonnie still has to file the paperwork with the proper authorities so we will see where it goes. Good or bad I will keep you updated.

Mayor Judy Schuette