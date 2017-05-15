General Dentistry builds new facility and becomes Seymour Dental Practice to feature new dental technology

Patients of Drs. Tony Kraft and Ashley Reed of Seymour Dental SC in Seymour will soon be able to take advantage of cutting edge technology from x-rays to one-day crowns.

Groundbreaking was held on Monday, May 8 for the new facility on Commercial Drive just off WIS 54.

“We’re going to have more room in a stand-alone building,” Dr. Reed said.” We will have more laboratories and better parking. We needed to expand, get a little bigger.”

Reed said new technology will be a significant improvement for the practice.

“We make our crowns in office so you can get your crown the same day you get the tooth prepared, so you never have to have a temporary crown,” Reed explained. The new facility will allow 3D printing of crowns on site. “We have these ovens that communicate with the printer and then they fire the crown to make the crown of the strongest material on the market.” Reed said.

The new facility will have more room to house the technology and the two 3D printers.

New digital x-ray equipment minimizes patient exposure, does away with chemical processing and darkrooms.

Another hygiene room and expanded hours will also be part of the new building.

The new facility, being constructed by Schuh Construction should be ready the end of October. After a week to move, the target opening date is Nov. 3.

Reed said they are excited for the move.

“We’re like little kids, we’re so excited about putting up this beautiful new building in town,” Reed said. “We’re happy to be from Seymour and staying in Seymour. We are really close with our patients and they’re excited, too.”



Groundbreaking was held on Monday, May 8 for General Dentistry of Seymour Inc. Pictured are, left to right: Stephanie Wildenburg, Dr. Ashley Reed, Dr. Tony Kraft, Lori Getchius, Jean Katch, Karissa Otto, Denise Galler, Anna VanRossum, Katie Hurley and Holly Vande Voort. – Photo by Keith Skenandore