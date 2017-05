Girard, Moehring named Lions Club scholarship winners

Seymour high school seniors Alexander Girard and Zoe Moehring were presented the 2017 Seymour and Black Creek Lions Club Student Athlete of the Year Scholarships at the 53rd Annual Lions Club Athletic Banquet on Wednesday, May 17.Zoe is the daughter of Angela and Keith Moehring, with Alexander the son of Mary and Jeff Girard.Other nominees for the award were: Samuel Blank, Eric Herman, Ryan Peterson, Gavin Bunkelman, McKenzie Hintz, Zach Potter, Keegan Campbell, Lydia Javoroski, Jake Roskom, Nathan Cutbank, Alisha Krueger, Bryan Schaumberg, Olivia DeBruin, Dalton Lehrer, Katy VandenHeuvel, Brianna Elbe, Austin Marcks, Bryce VerVoort, Alec Weitermann, McKendra Heinke, Alex Palubicki and Nikolas Yaeger.Other athletic scholarships awarded included:Seymour Thunder Runners Scholarship – Javoroski and Weitermann; Mark Sherman Memorial Basketball Scholarship – Justin VandenHeuvel; Thunder Gridiron Club Scholarship – Girard, Herman and Palubicki; Seymour Community Swim Club Scholarship – Krueger and Javoroski;Seymour Girls Basketball Association Scholarship – Moehring, Heinke; Seymour Area Wrestling Scholarship – Kaitlyn Peters and Justin Krull; Thunder Area Soccer Kids Scholarship – Brianna Karweick and McKendra Heinke; Seymour Fastpitch Association Scholarship – Moehring, Ashley Thomas; Paige Linsmeyer Memorial Softball Scholarship – Thomas; Seymour Junior Golf Foundation Scholarship in Memory of Jeff Gosda – Cassie Bain, Anna Pesola, Justin VandenHeuvel; Thunder Dance Club Award – Nicole Gribble, Megan Eick, Abby Treml and Carley Kuske; Tim “Schrades” Schroeder Memorial Baseball Scholarship – Austin Marcks; and Lloyd “Gabby” and Esther Kraft Memorial Baseball Scholarship – Justin Krull.The following were named Bay Conference Scholar Athletes (recipients must have a 3.5 GPA after seven semesters, have received at least two varsity letters and be in good standing): Cassie Bain, DeBruin, Girard, Gretchen Heins, Heinke, Herman, Hintz, Javoroski, Brianna Karweick, Michael Kuehne, Dillon Maass, Kelsey Madsen, Marcks, David Michaelson, Palubicki, Anna Pesola, Carissa Salter, Sophie Skenandore-Wheelock, Thomas, Alex VanDenHeuvel, Katy VandenHeuvel, Michael Williams, and Alec and Nicolas Weitermann.Heinke and Michaelson were named WIAA Scholar Athletes while Anthony Hernandez, Krull, Moehring and Yaeger were announced Senior Tri-Athletes.