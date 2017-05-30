Lady Chiefs advance to sectionals

The Shiocton girls softball team knew going in that defeating CWC-8 conference opponent Iola-Scandinavia wasn’t going to be easy. Add to it the winner takes the regional title and advances to the WIAA Division 4 sectionals.

The two teams split the conference series with each team winning by one run. Why would the playoff game be any different.

Shiocton scored a run in the bottom of the 9th inning for a 3-2 win and will play today against No. 2 seed Coleman at Shiocton. First pitch to begin at 4:30 p.m.

