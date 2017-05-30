Lady Chiefs host regional final

Shiocton hurler Sydney Wilcox threw a 1-hitter as the Lady Chiefs would score in every inning in their WIAA Division 4 regional playoff game against Crandon on Thursday, May 25.

Host Shiocton would score a run in the first and second innings and two in the third and fourth for a 6-0 lead.

Sloppy defense by the Chiefs would lead to a Crandon run in the fifth inning only to see Shiocton add five runs of their own to end the game 11-1 by 10-run rule.

With the win, Shiocton earned a berth in the regional final against conference rival Iola- Scandinavia. The Thunderbirds split the season series with both teams winning by one run. Iola-Scandinavia, seeded No. 4, defeated No. 5 seed Phelps/Three Lakes 1-0 in eight innings on Wednesday, May 24.

The winner advances to the Division 4 sectionals on May 30 with the opponent and game location to be determined.

Shiocton freshman batter Kellyn VanStraten collides at first base with the Crandon 2nd baseman during their WIAA Division 4 regional game at Shiocton on Thursday May 25. – Photo by Keith Skenandore