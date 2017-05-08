Lady Thunder continue winning ways

Seymour 14

Green Bay East 1

Seymour’s struggles scoring early was not an issue against a visiting Green Bay West team on Senior Night.

The Lady Thunder would jump out to a 6-1 lead after the first inning and never look back in their 14-1 Bay Conference win over the Wildcats on Wednesday, May 3.

“The team wanted to come out swinging on Senior Night,” coach Karri Vanden Langenberg said. “We scored six runs in the first inning and we made great contact with the ball.”

Seymour would tack on a run in the second, five in the third and two more in the fourth for all the scoring.

Vanden Langenberg was happy to get the win for the two seniors, Ashley Thomas and Zoe Moehring.

“Ashley and Zoe have been excellent senior leaders,” she said. “Our A to Z girls cover our centerfield all the way to home plate.”

Thomas said senior night is a night all players dream of – a night to be highlighted.

“It was a reminder that, as a senior, my days are limited to play the game I love with a team that I love just as much,” Thomas said. “Though it was special itself, being able to support our win behind the plate and on the bases made it even more memorable.”

Moehring said senior night is always bittersweet, but with her team, it was sweeter than ever.

“Of course getting a win just tops it off,” said the senior. “With very few hits in the field, I was ready for the one coming to me. When the line drive did, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but was ready for the catch! I love the challenge!”

The Lady Thunder faced Xavier and Menasha before the big showdown against conference leader New London on Tuesday, May 9.

Watch for game results at www.advertisercommunitynews.com and in the May 15 publication.

Seymour vs Green Bay East (DH)

The Lady Thunder only gave up seven hits in a doubleheader against host Green Bay East on Saturday, April 29, for a sweep of the two Bay Conference games.

Game 1

Seymour 10

Green Bay East 0

Seymour would jump out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning and that would be all the runs they would need against the Devils.

The Lady Thunder would tack on eight more runs in their win over Green Bay East.

Thunder coach Karri Vanden Langenberg said one of their goals this game was to score by the third inning.

“I was getting a little nervous but the team succeeded,” Vanden Langenberg said. “Still our big scoring inning was our last inning.”

Seymour would score seven runs that inning with Kendra Johnson getting the team rolling. She executed a perfect push bunt with runners in scoring position bringing home Paige Weyers and beating out the throw to first base.

“With runners in scoring position and one out, coming up to the plate I figured Coach would give me the bunt sign,” Johnson said. “Reading the defense, I laid down a push bunt towards the second baseman. Next thing I knew I was standing safe at first base and the runner at third had scored. I did what I needed to and that started our rally.”

Overall, Vanden Langenberg said it was a good win for the team and they played solid defense to shut them out.

Paige Weyers got the win for Seymour pitching five innings and giving up two hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

Game 2

Seymour 13

Green Bay East 3

Seymour would break open a 4-2 game with five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth for a 13-3 win over the Red Devils.

The team got the bats going early in game two.

“Green Bay East put an outfield shift on us in the game,” Vanden Langenberg said. “When noticing this, it was a goal for our batters to get a hit to right field.” Joeley Bluma and Raven Vanden Langenberg put one each out in right for a single (Joeley) and a triple for (Raven) in the fourth inning.

With having runners in scoring position, Vanden Langenberg said she knew that she just had to put the ball in play.

“The team knew about the defensive shift, so right field was wide open,” said the junior shortstop. “Nemecek pitched a great outside pitch so I swung and took it to right field. It was so great to be able to place the ball in right field, and it cleared the bases and gave me a stand up triple.”

Bluma pitched the five inning complete game giving up five hits with three strikeouts and four walks.



Thunder freshman Dinah King gets an RBI after grounding into a fielder’s choice in their win over Green Bay West on Wednesday, May 3. – Photo by Keith Skenandore