Lady Thunder lose first conference game

Seymour 6

West De Pere 5

It was the same old story for the Lady Thunder as they would fall behind early to a fiesty West De Pere team during their Bay Conference softball game on Tuesday, April 25.

The fired up Phantoms would score on a home run by Evie Larson and add another run for a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

West De Pere would jump out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning only to have Seymour score in the bottom half of the inning.

Down 4-2, the Lady Thunder would tie the game 4-4 in their half of the fifth and the score would remain tied until the seventh inning.

The Phantoms took a one-run lead after scoring in the top of the seventh, however, Seymour would score two runs in the bottom of the inning, with the winning run scored by Savannah Thielbar following a base hit to centerfield by freshman Dinah King.

“This team knows how to pull together and win games,” said coach Karri Vanden Langenberg. We seem to get down early but then are able to pull together and win! Tonight was no exception.

Vanden Langenberg credits the defense with their strong play until her squad was able to get their bats going and everything was clicking for them on all cylinders.

She said King came up big to knock in the winning run. King said it felt nice to hit the game winning hit.

“I was rounding second and didn’t even realize I hit the game winning run in,” King said.

King was 2-for-3 with two singles and Thielbar went 3-for-4 at the plate with two singles and a double with two RBI’s.

Paige Weyer pitched the complete game giving up nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Shawano 11

Seymour 10

The Lady Thunder had a 9-3 lead after six innings but could not close out the game against host Shawano who would defeat Seymour 11-10 in nine innings on Saturday, April 22.

After Shawano would come back and tie the game with six runs in the seventh, the Hawks would outscore Seymour 2-1 in the ninth inning to secure the win.

“This team wants to win so badly. This was proven today,” coach Vanden Langenberg said.

Seymour pounded out 14 hits, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks would have 20 hits off Thunder hurler Paige Weyer.

“They never gave up,” Vanden Langenberg said. “If you are going to lose a game in the ninth inning, it may come down to a play at the plate and this game did.”

Weyer pitched eight and a third innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

“Paige did a fantastic job on the mound. Shawano is a great hitting team,” Vanden Langenberg said.

Weyer said she continued to pitch her game even though it didn’t end the way she wanted it to.

“Shawano is a great hitting team,” Weyer said. “There was plenty of times we could have given up when they started hitting the ball, but we never did.

Top hitters for Seymour were Joeley Bluma going 3-for-6 with three singles and an RBI; Raven Vanden Langenberg and Weyer’s both batting 3-for-5. Vanden Langenberg had two singles and an RBI while Weyer had two doubles with an RBI.

Seymour 12

Peshtigo 8

After losing a conference game earlier in the day against Shawano, which gave the Lady Thunder their first loss of the season, coach Vanden Langenberg said her team talked about how to bounce back.

Down 8-1 to Peshtigo after five innings, the Lady Thunder bounced back in a big way scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning giving them a 12-8 non-conference victory over the Bulldogs.

“We struggled to get into this game,” Vanden Langenberg said. “We didn’t have our first hit until the fourth inning (Raven Vanden Langenberg). Pulling the team together, we asked for a spark to get this game going. Savannah Thielbar gave us the spark in the sixth inning.

Thielbar’s only hit of the game was a grand slam which helped propel Seymour back into the lead and the win.

“Coming up to bat with bases loaded felt like a lot of pressure when you are down 8-1,” Thielbar said. “I tried not to let it get to me. When the pitch came in I swung! Running to first, I thought I flew out but to my amazement I watched it drop over the fence.

“Coming around third, it was an amazing feeling seeing all of my teammates cheering me on.”

The only Thunder player with more than one hit was Raven Vanden Langenberg who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI’s.



Lady Thunder freshman softball player Dinah King slides safely into home with a smile on her face as the ball rolls away from the West De Pere catcher during Bay Conference action on Tuesday, April 25.

– Photo by Keith Skenandore