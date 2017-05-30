Lady Thunder ousted from playoffs

The saying goes, “You can’t beat a team three times.” Either someone didn’t tell that to the Shawano Hawks or the Lady Thunder didn’t get the message as the softball team would lose again to their conference foes.

The difference this time is that it was in the regional final of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Shawano defeated Seymour 13-10 in 8 innings on Friday, May 26.

With the loss, Seymour ended it’s season with a 17-4 record, with three of those losses to the Hawks.

