Legion Post 106 honors local soldier killed in action in Vietnam

Special to ACN-Times Press

By Russ Hanseter



Behind every American Legion Post is a story.

The story of Seymour American Legion Post 106 begins in 1919. Each American Legion post has a namesake, and behind that namesake was an individual who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Our Post has two namesakes. One born in the Town of Seymour on March 16, 1888. Robert Krause lived with his parents up to September 18, 1917, when he answered the call of his country. His family received the sad news Tuesday, November 26, 1918, that their son Robert had died of wounds somewhere in the Argonne in France on October 20, 1918. When the Post chartered in 1919 they chose to be the Robert Krause Post 106 honoring the sacrifice of Robert Krause and his family.

Then when World War II came along and several sons from the Seymour area lost their lives during that war, another namesake would be added to the Post’s name. The name was that of Kenneth A. Kraft, son of Arbie and Anthony Kraft, who graduated from Seymour High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Marines in November of 1942. After basic training he found himself in combat very quickly at Vella Lavella and Bougainville where he was wounded on January 1, 1944. He returned to duty shortly after that and gave his life for his country on February 22, 1945, on Iwo Jima.

The members of Post Robert Krause Post 106 chose to honor Kenneth Kraft, who like Robert Krause, gave his life in service to his country. We became Krause-Kraft Post 106, The American Legion, Seymour, Wis.

Now 70 years later a third name will be included among our namesakes. At our regular monthly meeting of October 24, 2016, a motion was made by Russ Hanseter, and was seconded to consider a Post name change. Then 42 members present voted “aye” and in another motion established a committee that was charged to investigate the Department and National requirements for the change, any cost considerations, by-laws changes and any other ramifications.

The committee then recommended consideration of a Vietnam veteran from Seymour that had died as a result of enemy fire during the Vietnam War. The committee, chaired by Russ Hanseter, PNVC, included Post 106 Commander Greg Goetz, 1st Vice Commander Glenn Dunville, and Pat Krohlow. The committee prepared the resolution, completed all Department and National American Legion forms, then brought it back for a vote in a report for the January 23, 2017 regular monthly meeting. It was approved by the membership present at that meeting and the name change then became effective.

For the third time in its 98-year history, Post 106’s membership has chosen to honor another community member who gave the ultimate sacrifice in military service to his country.

During this 50th year anniversary of the Vietnam War, Sgt. Tom Richard Mueller, son of Elmer and Viola Mueller, his sacrifice and the sacrifice of his family will be recognized from this day forward every time someone sees or hears the name of Post 106. That name is Krause-Kraft-Mueller American Legion Post 106 of Seymour, Wis.

The Legion Hall will officially be re-dedicated following the Memorial Day parade and program. The public is welcome to join us along with Tom Richard Mueller’s family.