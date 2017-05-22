Local Veteran shares story with Shiocton High School about Persian Gulf

New London resident and retired U.S. Army Reservist Jerry Powers recently visited Shiocton High School to speak to 10th grade students about his time in the Persian Gulf War. He shared stories about his time in the Persian Gulf as well as his return home. During his visit, Powers noted that he was proud of his service and it certainly made him appreciate what we have in America more.Powers recalled his November 1990 deployment, speaking about the instant changes to his life, and even noting that he did not get to use the deer hunting license he had already purchased for that year. He left behind a young family as well as his job when he deployed, first to Fort McCoy and eventually to Saudi Arabia.Tasked with keeping various kinds of ammunition orders filled and keeping the stocked ammunition in working order, Powers told of the trouble the sand caused. The already hot, dry desert terrain was made worse by occasional dust storms. Basically, he said, “Sand got in everything!”Powers also told students of some of the comforts offered to soldiers, including a Baskin Robbins ice cream shop on base. He noted, “After working all day in 115 degree heat, we were definitely stopping for some ice cream.” Powers also showed students a photo of a cruise ship and shared the story of his time on the ship. A general had rented the ship for soldiers to have some “R&R.”After about seven and a half months overseas, Powers returned home to a hero’s welcome. He spoke fondly of the trucks that met the group in Sparta and drove them to Appleton for more celebrations. That, he explained to students, is where he met his family and friends as well as many more well-wishers. In 1994, after 23 years of service, Powers retired from the Army Reserves and was now kind enough to share his story with local students.