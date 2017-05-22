Memorial Day ceremonies to be held at area cemeteries

Members of the Black Creek Legion Post 332 will be holding Memorial Day ceremonies at three cemeteries on Monday, May 29.

The first ceremony will commence at 9:30 a.m. at Twelve Corners Cemetery.

Starting at 10 a.m., Center United Methodist cemetery will be the next location. This cemetery is at Hample Road.

The final ceremony to be conducted will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Town of Black Creek Cemetery on State and Ott Road.