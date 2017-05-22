A Memorial Day program will be conducted on Monday, May 29, by Legion Post and Women’s Auxiliary 512 at the Veterans Memorial, located across from Bamboo Bend, off of Old 54 Road.
The program is set to start at 10:30 a.m. followed by a potluck at the River Rail.
SHIOCTON
Memorial Day program at Veterans Memorial
