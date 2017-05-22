New special interest class added to Black Creek Car Show

When the Black Creek Car Show rolls into town on Saturday, June 3, it won’t just put cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles on display. This year’s event will also include old-time farm and home equipment. Black Creek Advancement Association added the new category in response to public requests.

“In the past we’ve had people who wanted to enter homemade hobby-type items that don’t really fit in our existing car show classes,” said BCAA member Ray Theobald, who runs the show for the group. “We’ve also had requests to make it possible for people to bring down old home and farmstead items like ice cream makers, butter churns and cultivators.”

The result is a new Special Interest class, for which one trophy will be awarded. People are encouraged to bring unique antique or hobby-made items they think the public might find interesting. If unsure an item fits the bill, people can call Theobald at (920) 209-2442.

Car Show registration runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee per vehicle with a $20 max for owners with multiple entries; there is no charge to enter items in the new Special Interest class. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. and a trophy ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Two trophies will be awarded in each vehicle class; a full list of classes can be found on the Advancement Association’s Facebook page.

The Car Show is part of Black Creek’s annual Family Daze event held the first Saturday in June at South Park, at the corner of Birch and Hickory Streets. Events kick off with an 11 a.m. parade and then move to the park for a full day of family-friendly activities that will include the car show, music, food, games, raffles and baseball.