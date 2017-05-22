Ryan Spaulding to become new Associate Principal/Activities Director

The Seymour Community School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that Ryan Spaulding has been chosen to replace Mark Zahn as the Associate Principal/Activities Director of Seymour Community High School.

Spaulding will officially begin his duties with the District on July 1, 2017.

He replaces Mark Zahn who has submitted his resignation.

Spaulding grew up in Black Creek and now lives in Seymour with his wife, Marcia, and their daughter, Cambry. He comes to Seymour directly from the Shiocton School District where he held a similar position leading activities.

As a teacher, Spaulding worked in two different school districts. His first teaching experience in Bangor, Wis., only lasted a year because he wanted to come back to northeast Wisconsin. He applied and was quickly hired by the Peshtigo School District. He taught social studies in the Peshtigo Middle/High School for seven years.

Spaulding also coached varsity basketball building a powerhouse program out of a struggling one. Kim Eparvier, Superintendent in Peshtigo, said this about Ryan, “He (Ryan) is about the hardest working person I know. Ryan has a bright future and will succeed in all aspects of his role as AP/AD. Seymour will make a good hire if they can place Ryan in this role.”

For the past three years, Spaulding has served the Shiocton School District and Shiocton community as the Middle/High School Activities Director and RtI coordinator. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and his Masters in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Spaulding has strong communication and organizational skills. He has honed these skills in the classroom as a teacher, on the court as a coach and in the halls of the district as an Activities Director and RtI coordinator.