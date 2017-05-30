By Greg Bates

ACN & Times-Press sports correspondent

Looking to play the spoiler role in its final conference games of the season, the Seymour baseball team did exactly what it had hoped to accomplish.

Menasha came into its doubleheader with the Thunder needing a pair of wins to share the Bay Conference title with West De Pere. But Seymour got strong pitching and timely hitting to earn two wins, 3-0 and 4-2.

Earning the sweep was big for Seymour.

“It was a lot of fun, and we needed it,” Seymour coach Curt Jefson said. “To be honest, it had been a while since we won, and to win two against a good team getting ready for playoffs is a big boost for our guys.”

Seymour closed out the regular season with an 11-1 loss to the state’s top-ranked team in Division 1, Green Bay Preble, on Monday, May 22.

Top-seeded Seymour has eight days between games before it opens postseason play on May 30 against No. 5 seed Oconto Falls at Seymour. A win would put the Thunder in the regional final on Wednesday, May 31 with the opponent and sit to be determined.

“We’re pretty solid defensively for the most part, and if our pitchers are around the strike zone and don’t give up free bases, I do like our chances,” Jefson said. “Clintonville and Oconto Falls, either one’s going to be a good test for us.”

The day before the regular-season finale, Seymour received word it had five players earn all-conference honors. Austin Marcks (pitcher), Justin Krull (outfield), Trevor Cornell (infield) and Trent Blake (infield) were all named to the second team. Ryan Peterson (designated hitter) was named honorable mention.

“As the team itself, it just shows that we have had success this year,” Jefson said. “We’ve beaten good teams, we have respect of the coaches in the conference. People like Austin and Justin have done it for three years, so these opposing coaches know them. For the other three – Trevor, Trent and Ryan – it’s just kind of a testament to their season. The team takes pride in that and they understand that everyone contributed to that.”

Green Bay Preble 11, Seymour 1

For the second straight year, Seymour faced a strong Preble squad late in the season, falling 11-1 in Seymour on May 22.

Preble is undefeated this season and ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll.

“They’re every bit as good as advertised, that’s for sure,” Jefson said. “I got a feeling like Preble showed up to see a 10-14 team, but we played with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of energy.”

Seymour 3

Menasha 0, Game 1

Doing what an ace is supposed to do, Austin Marcks pitched a gem for Seymour in Game 1 of the doubleheader on May 19.

Marcks tossed a complete-game three-hitter as Seymour beat Menasha 3-0.

“It was just an outstanding game for him and our defense,” Jefson said.

Marcks struck out six and walked just one, keeping the Menasha players off the bases.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Seymour finally broke through. Krull laced a one-out double, Peyton Dorn singled and Cornell executed a safety squeeze to bring home Krull. With second and third and two outs, Blake hit a two-run single to put his team up 3-0.

Seymour had seven hits in the game, led by Krull going 2-for-3.

Seymour 4, Menasha 2, Game 2

Krull got the start in the second game and also threw a complete game as Seymour scored a 4-2 victory.

Krull gave up just two earned runs on four hits and struck out four.

“I think his command was the best it has been this year,” Jefson said. “You could see it, and he’s a confident kid. He definitely executed pitches and you could see he was feeling good.”

Seymour put up three runs in the opening frame as Krull walked and stole second and third. Cornell got a hit to drive in Krull and Blake followed with a single. Hunter Clark doubled to bring in a pair of runs.

Menasha scored once in the bottom of the first, but Seymour got the run back in the second.

Getting on the Menasha pitcher early was huge for the Thunder.

“That really was a point of emphasis,” Jefson said. “Getting a three-spot right away as the visiting team puts a lot of pressure on them again.”

Along with picking up the win on the mound, Krull had another strong game at the plate with two hits. He finished 4-for-5 in the two games.

“As a leadoff, his ability on the bases, he makes a lot of problems for opposing teams,” Jefson said. “He had four steal stolen bases in the second game. So he gets on base and now you’re going to see a lot of fastballs if you’re the guy behind him and so it makes a difference.”