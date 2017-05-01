Seymour man gets five years in prison for Internet crimes

Special to ACN-Times Press

By Rick Cohler,

correspondent

Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of stories that will be done by the Advertiser Community News & Times-Press that deal with Internet crimes and human trafficking. This is a follow-up to the 2-day presentation that was given April 18 and April 20.

A Seymour man will spend five years in federal prison and another five years on extended supervision for asking juvenile girls to send photos of themselves to him.

Travis Kamps, 25, was sentenced Monday, April 17, in U.S. District Court in Green Bay.

Kamps came to light to Seymour police after receiving a tip in January, 2016 and an indictment was handed down in May, 2016, after a search warrant was executed at his home and his computer was seized.

Seymour Police Department School Liaison Officer and Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator T.J. Hilgenberg said the case was referred to federal court because Kamps contacted girls in many locations around the country. No one from the Seymour area was contacted, Hilgenberg said. “It was a big project,” he said of the investigation.

Kamps was originally charged with the more serious federal offense of child enticement, but after determining that he did not threaten or harass the girls, the charge was lessened to a charge of receiving child pornography, to which he pleaded no contest.

During the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge William Griesbach, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Humble recommended the five-year term, which is the minimum under federal sentencing guidelines. Humble told the court the five-year recommendation was being made because Kamps has no previous criminal history and the activity was on the lower end of the severity scale.

“Nevertheless, this had an impact on these minors,” Humble said. “He became trapped in his own little Internet world and reached out, hiding behind a computer screen.”

He also pointed out that Kamps stopped the practice before authorities caught up with him and that he cooperated during the investigation. The defense concurred with the sentence recommendation.

Kamps told the court that if he could go back to an earlier day he would have made more effort to go out and make friends. “That would make my life a lot different,” he told the court.

Judge Griesbach spoke about the anonymity of the Internet and social media, “Our culture treats sex as a casual activity, but we see the impact it leaves in the self-destructive impact it has on children,” he said. “We forget what a powerful thing sexuality is.”

Griesbach agreed with the joint sentence recommendation, telling Kamps the sentence will be hard, but he has the chance to turn his life around.