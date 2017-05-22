Seymour Police assists in preventing internet crimes

Special to the ACN & Times-Press

Rick Cohler

The Seymour Police Department has taken a proactive role in preventing and prosecuting Internet crimes against children for several years with regular education at all levels in the Seymour Public School District. Police school liaison officer/investigator T.J. Hilgenberg has undergone extensive training in the field and has helped investigate and solve several major Internet sex crimes and since Internet sex crimes are often connected to human trafficking the department has stepped up its efforts to investigate and prevent that aspect as well.

While human trafficking can include obtaining a person for forced labor, and other forms of exploitation, sex trafficking accounts for a large majority of human trafficking in Wisconsin according to the National Human Trafficking Tipline.

Social media is a prime recruitment tool for the trafficker, though they may recruit at parties, bus stops or other places frequented by younger girls according to Hilgenberg. Hilgenberg cited a case involving a potential Seymour victim who posted an ad on Craigslist seeking a babysitting job. A predator answered the ad and said he needed a sitter portraying himself as a modeling coach who traveled. “Let’s say a female makes the mistake of sending him a photo. Then he can use that against them,” Hilgenberg said. He pointed out that this particular offender was not a trafficker.

Money, guilt or something like drug supply can all be used to entrap a person and while that first encounter may be voluntary, the victim soon finds themselves in too deep to easily get out, according to Hilgenberg. The victim may actually be branded. “I’ve seen a tattoo of a bar code on a girl’s neck just like in a store.” Hilgenberg said. “The pimp wants her to know he’s in charge of her.”

“We have highways 54 and 55 going through Seymour,” Hilgenberg said, citing Packers games as an example where traffickers may be bringing girls into Green Bay. “We may not have many hotels but human trafficking does go through here.” Seymour police have become more proactive in looking for tell-tale signs if they make a suspicious traffic stop.

Education is also a prime component of the department’s plan in this area. In addition to the current Internet education the trafficking aspect was added to the school curriculum this year so that if a child sees something happening they will know what it is. “We’ve had several cases that have come forward to us when friends will see what another friend is doing,” Hilgenberg said. “Children only tell their parents so much. Their friends will know what their friend is doing. They’ve called us and told us ‘my friend is going to hook up with this guy.’” Hilgenberg is the contact with the Outagamie County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Buntrock said “The bottom line is that we now have to be continually adaptive in how we do our policing. Our number one goal is to have connectivity with our children so that they feel free to come and provide us with the information that we need to keep them safe. We’re seeing more and more openness between the children and their parents. We have a lot more people walk in our door and have a conversation with us.”