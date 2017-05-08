Seymour sixth grade hoops plays in State Tourney

The Seymour 6th grade boys basketball team participated in the Wisconsin State Invitational Championship Tournament hosted by Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Green Bay Preble, West De Pere and Wrightstown on April 8 and 9.

This tournament, organized by The Great Northwest Basketball League, brought together 94 of the top community-based 6th grade boys basketball teams from all across the State of Wisconsin. State champions were crowned in four divisions: Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4/5, based on the enrollment of the high school into which each team feeds.

The Seymour 6th grade boys team played in Division 2, finishing in 14th place. The results of Seymour’s six games were as follows:

Pool Play: Waunakee 64, Seymour 22; Seymour 48, Catholic Memorial 43; Onalaska 63, Seymour 60.

Round of 16: Ashwaubenon 44, Seymour 23.

13th – 16th Place Semi-Finals: Seymour 46, Whitnall 37.

13th Place Game: Burlington 43, Seymour 36.

Pewaukee defeated West De Pere 40-29 to win the Division 2 Championship.

The Seymour team is coached by Paul Marks, Mark Caliaro and Jeff Skinkis.

The Wisconsin State Invitational Championship Tournament is an annual event, held in February, March or April of each year, pitting the top community-based teams in the State of Wisconsin against each other.



The Seymour sixth graders, winners of the Freedom tourney, qualified for the Wisconsin State Invitational Championship tournament on April 8 and 9. Left to right, front row: Carter Caliaro, Nate Krull, Mark Rusch, Jason Skinkis, Connor Klevesal, and Owen Leisgang. Back row: Coach Jeff Skinkis, Coach Paul Marks, Konor Marks, Tyler Pagel, Chase Kuske, Alex Rottier and Coach Mark Caliaro. Not pictured: Pace Jefferson – Submitted photo