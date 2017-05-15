Seymour’s Memorial Day ceremonies

Seymour’s 97th annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 29, will move back to the Veterans Memorial at Main and Depot streets and will conclude with a ceremony renaming the American Legion Krause-Kraft Post in Seymour.

The Seymour Community High School Band, under the direction of Ryan Alban, and the Seymour and Black Creek Middle School Bands, under the direction of Darlene Tupper, will perform in the parade. All band members, veterans, auxiliary members, floats and all marching units are requested to meet at the American Legion Clubhouse no later than 8:30 a.m.

People are encouraged to place floats in the parade and in order to do so they should meet at the American Legion Clubhouse no later than 8:30 a.m. and they will be placed in the parade.

All veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and Iraq-Afghanistan Conflict are asked to participate in the parade. A wagon will be available for riding.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the clubhouse, 322 W. Pearl St. and proceeds south on Main Street to Muehl Street, Ivory Street, East Factory Street and Main back to the memorial.

A program begins at 9:45 a.m.

The welcome will be given by Post 106 Commander Greg Goetz while Auxiliary Unit 106 President Lynn Cartier will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The invocation will be given by Rev. Natalie Kramer-McComb of Emmanuel Lutheran church.

Master of Ceremonies for the program will be Pat Krohlow and Russ Hansetter will be the main speaker.

The Seymour Community High School Choir under the direction of Amy Bucheger will also perform.

Brynn Frappier, a fifth grade student at Rock Ledge Intermediate Center will deliver her American Essay Contest entry “How does learning about government and our America help you become a future guardian of the liberties of our country.”

Unit 106 Chaplain Catherine Goetz will deliver the benediction and taps will be played by Danielle Milhauser and Gretchen Heins.

The gathering will then move to the clubhouse where the post’s name will be officially changed to the Krause-Kraft-Mueller Post 106 in honor of Vietnam veteran Tom Richard Mueller.

Buglers for that event will by Danielle Milhauser and Brady Madison.