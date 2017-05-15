Shiocton baseball double headers

By Caden Schmidt

Shiocton student reporter

Shiocton 0

Winneconne 6

On April 29, Shiocton played game one of a doubleheader that the Chiefs had that day. This ended in a disappointing 6-0 loss.

Throughout the game, Shiocton couldn’t put a rally together. Shiocton got a few walks and hits but couldn’t drive the runners in. In this game, Shiocton had four hits and zero runs. Josh Leitzke, the starting pitcher for this game, pitched five innings and allowed five runs.

Shiocton’s leading hitters were Reiley Tyler 1-3, Sam Van Straten 1-3, and Sawyer Theobald 1-2.

Shiocton 4

Southern Door 10

On April 29, Shiocton hosted Southern Door in game two of the double header. This run-filled game ended in a 10-4 Shiocton loss.

Shiocton got off to a great start scoring two in the first inning. Sam Van Straten led off with a hit and Reiley Tyler followed drawing a walk. Austin Duenas grounded out to score the first run and Sawyer Theobald drove in a run with an RBI base hit. Then in the bottom of the fifth started the same as the first with Sam Van Straten getting on base with a hit and Reiley Tyler reaching with the base-on-balls. Nate Schmidt and Austin Duenas each drive in a run making the score 4-7 at the end of the fifth.

Nate Schmidt was the starter in this game pitching four innings, allowed six runs, and three strikeouts.