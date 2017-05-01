Soccer team wins one

Seymour 4

New London 0

The Thunder soccer team was really looking to get back to its winning ways. After a week that saw Seymour control most of the game at Shawano and lose 0-1 missing many chances to score, then went to Green Bay Southwest and played well getting a 2-1 lead, but let it slip away with 21 seconds left. The Trojans earned a corner kick with 30 seconds down by a goal and headed it in nine seconds later to end the game in a 2-2 tie. The team should have had two wins and came away with none.

Last week, Seymour hosted New London and turned things around. A premium was put on possession and the team responded well keeping the ball on New London’s half of the field for long periods of time. In the 26th minute Kyla Ryan slotted a ball through for Taylor Olson to sprint onto with a couple dribbles and place in the bottom left of the goal. Exactly one minute later, Portia Fenske crossed a ball to Olson for her second goal which was from 20 yards into the top left corner of the goal.

In the second half, Ryan took a penalty after a New London hand ball in the box to go up 3-0.

To end the scoring, Ryan got a nice ball over the back line for Olson to put into the back of the net as the keeper was charging her.

Mikayla Pennings had two saves in goal for the shutout. Overall this was a very good performance. Putting in four goals, maintaining good possession, earning four corners, seven free kicks, and having 14 crosses was fantastic to see.