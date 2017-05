Thunder boys win Shawano Invite, girls take second

The Seymour boys took first place at the Shawano Invitational Track Meet on Tuesday, May 9 with 153 points.

Top three finishers were: 100 meters: (2) Joey Coonen, 11.81; 400 meters: (1) Nik Yaeger, 52.64; Dylan Deschler, (2) 52.69; 110 hurdles: (3) Dalton Lehrer; 300 hurdles: (2) Lehrer, 41.70; 4×100 relay, (3) 47.44; 4×200 relay, (2) 1:38.90; 4×400 relay, (1) 3:36.01; 4×800 relay (1) 8:44.02; shotput: (1) Eric Herman, 49-07.50, (2) William Rydzewski, 47-07.00; discus: (2) Rydzewski, 146-06; pole vault: (2) Miguel Hernandez, 12-00.00.

The girls placed second in the meet with a score of 128.

Top three finishers were: 100 meters: (2) Jenna Krause, 14.05; 200 meters: (1) Olivia DeBruin, 27.30; 4×100 relay, (1) 53.03; 4×200 relay, (1) 1:51.83; shot put: (1) Taylor Schmid, 32-08.00; discus (1) Schmid, 110-03; high jump: (1) lauren Rottier, 5-02.00; pole vault: (1) Rottier, 9-09.00; triple jump: (1) Helena Jefferson, 32-06.50.