Thunder golfers compete in two meets

Seymour took sixth place out of eight teams shooting a 204 on Monday, May 8 at Ridgeway Golf Course. Jorey Wussow led the way shooting a 48 followed closely by Henry VanEss with a 49.

On Wednesday, May 10, Seymour took sixth out of eight teams shooting a total of 207 at Highland Ridge. Leading the way for the Thunder was Justin VandenHeuvel and Wussow shooting a pair of 51s.

Seymour will wrap up its conference schedule with the Bay Conference Tournament at Brown County Golf Course on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m.