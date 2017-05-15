Seymour took sixth place out of eight teams shooting a 204 on Monday, May 8 at Ridgeway Golf Course. Jorey Wussow led the way shooting a 48 followed closely by Henry VanEss with a 49.
On Wednesday, May 10, Seymour took sixth out of eight teams shooting a total of 207 at Highland Ridge. Leading the way for the Thunder was Justin VandenHeuvel and Wussow shooting a pair of 51s.
Seymour will wrap up its conference schedule with the Bay Conference Tournament at Brown County Golf Course on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m.
SEYMOUR, SPORTS
Thunder golfers compete in two meets
by seymour • • 0 Comments
Seymour took sixth place out of eight teams shooting a 204 on Monday, May 8 at Ridgeway Golf Course. Jorey Wussow led the way shooting a 48 followed closely by Henry VanEss with a 49.