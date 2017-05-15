On Thursday May 11, Seymour soccer hosted West DePere who has not lost a conference match in two seasons. Seymour had a good start to the game and in the 15th minute Taylor Olson crossed a ball from the right side that was not cleared and Alyssa Wendorff put in a nice shot inside the far post for the 1-0 lead. Then in the 34th minute Megan Struble drew a foul for a free kick from over 40 yards out. Kyla Ryan saw the goalie slightly out of place and hit an absolute screamer of a shot into the far upper 90 for the 2-0 lead which stayed that way till half. The second half saw the Phantoms with most of the possession and them pressuring the Thunder goal, but Seymour survived a couple of close chances right in front of the goal. In the 82nd minute Ryan took a free kick that bounced a defender. It came out and Wendorff came in and on the run blasted a shot past the keeper for a 3-0 lead which seemed like it would be enough for the win.
The Phantoms had other plans and got two corners in a row followed by a cross and finally scored in the 85th minute. Three minutes later they scored again off a corner kick that was not cleared and the Seymour team was on their heals. West De Pere had another two chances but Seymour prevailed for the 3-2 win in a very exciting match. Goal Keeper Sophie Wheelock-Skenandore had 18 saves for the Thunder.
On Tuesday, May 9, Seymour traveled to Green Bay East and took control of the match from the beginning. Seymour ended up winning 8-0 with 5 goals from Olson and one goal apiece from Kennedy Peters, Ryan and Wendorff. Mikayla Pennings made two saves in goal for the shutout win.
Thunder soccer hands Phantoms first conference loss
