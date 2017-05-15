Thunder soccer hands Phantoms first conference loss

On Thursday May 11, Seymour soccer hosted West DePere who has not lost a conference match in two seasons. Seymour had a good start to the game and in the 15th minute Taylor Olson crossed a ball from the right side that was not cleared and Alyssa Wendorff put in a nice shot inside the far post for the 1-0 lead. Then in the 34th minute Megan Struble drew a foul for a free kick from over 40 yards out. Kyla Ryan saw the goalie slightly out of place and hit an absolute screamer of a shot into the far upper 90 for the 2-0 lead which stayed that way till half. The second half saw the Phantoms with most of the possession and them pressuring the Thunder goal, but Seymour survived a couple of close chances right in front of the goal. In the 82nd minute Ryan took a free kick that bounced a defender. It came out and Wendorff came in and on the run blasted a shot past the keeper for a 3-0 lead which seemed like it would be enough for the win.

The Phantoms had other plans and got two corners in a row followed by a cross and finally scored in the 85th minute. Three minutes later they scored again off a corner kick that was not cleared and the Seymour team was on their heals. West De Pere had another two chances but Seymour prevailed for the 3-2 win in a very exciting match. Goal Keeper Sophie Wheelock-Skenandore had 18 saves for the Thunder.

On Tuesday, May 9, Seymour traveled to Green Bay East and took control of the match from the beginning. Seymour ended up winning 8-0 with 5 goals from Olson and one goal apiece from Kennedy Peters, Ryan and Wendorff. Mikayla Pennings made two saves in goal for the shutout win.