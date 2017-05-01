Thunder wins on walkoff single; lose to Bulldogs in conference play

New London 2

Seymour 1

All the scoring in this Bay Conference game took place in the second inning. However, New London scored one more run than the host Thunder handing them a loss on Tuesday, April 25.

It was a well pitched game by both teams. Seymour pitcher Austin Marcks pitched the full seven innings giving up five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

New London hurlers held Seymour to four hits.

The Bulldogs scored on an error for one of their two runs.

“What a great job that Marcks did pitching effectively and giving us a chance to win the game,” coach Curt Jefson said. “He is having a fantastic start to his senior year.”

Seymour 10

Appleton West 9

Seymour defeated visiting Appleton West 10-9 on Saturday, April 22, thanks to a walk-off single. Seymour was down 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Hunter Clark singled off of Jack Mahoney, driving in two runs.

Seymour built an eight-run lead in the second inning and then held off Appleton West’s charge. Appleton West scored nine runs in the failed comeback.

Seymour took an early lead in the first inning. Zack Potter drove in two when he singled in the first inning.

Appleton West scored four runs in the third inning. Appleton West’s big inning was driven by a single by Mahoney, an error, and a walk by Ganzel.

Justin Krull earned the win for Seymour. He went three and a third innings, surrendering two runs, four hits, and striking out three. Mahoney took the loss for Appleton West. He tossed two-thirds of an inning, giving up two runs, and two hits.

Trent Blake started the game for Seymour. He went three and two-thirds innings, surrendering seven runs, six hits, and striking out one. Alex Kiley started the game for Appleton West. He threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up six runs, three hits, and striking out two.

Seymour had 11 hits in the game. Zack Potter, Clark and Krull each collected multiple hits for Seymour. Potter led Seymour with three runs batted in. He went 4-for-4 on the day.

Appleton West collected ten hits. Mahoney, Bubba Thompson, and Kaden Krueger each collected multiple hits for Appleton West. Mahoney went 3-for-5 at the plate as he led the team with three runs batted in.

Seymour 4

Shawano 1

Seymour defeated visiting Shawano Community 4-1 on Friday, April 21.

Marcks earned the win for Seymour. He tossed six innings, giving up one run, three hits, and striking out seven. Justin Krull recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Seymour. Dylan Sumnicht took the loss for Shawano Community. He threw six innings, giving up four runs, eight hits, striking out four, and walking one.

Seymour collected eight hits. Hunter Clark and Trevor Cornell each collected two hits to lead Seymour. Seymour didn’t commit a single error in the field. Sam Blank had the most chances in the field with eight.

Jacob Lacy went 2-for-3 at the plate as he led the team with one run batted in.



Thunder senior Justin Krull begins his slide into home plate as the ball comes in to the Appleton West catcher during their non-conference game on April 22. Krull would score on the walk off single by teammate Hunter Clark. – Photo by Keith Skenandore



Seymour baseball players and coaches run on to the field to mob Hunter Clark, No. 3, after hitting the game winning runs on a two-out bases loaded single. – Photo by Keith Skenandore