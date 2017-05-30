VanEss advances to golf sectional

Seymour boys golfer sophomore Henry VanEss qualified for the WIAA Division 2 sectional on Tuesday, May 30.

VanEss shot an 86 in the Seymour Regional held at Crystal Springs on a rainy Tuesday morning, May 23.

Overall, the Thunder squad placed 7th with the top four teams advancing.

Other Seymour scores included Evan Schluenz with a 96, one stroke ahead of Jorey Wussow. Derek Deschler carded a 102 while Justin VandenHeuvel shot a 106.

Xavier is hosting the section at the Butte des Morts Country Club. Tee times are set for 9 a.m.