Seymour boys golfer sophomore Henry VanEss qualified for the WIAA Division 2 sectional on Tuesday, May 30.
VanEss shot an 86 in the Seymour Regional held at Crystal Springs on a rainy Tuesday morning, May 23.
Overall, the Thunder squad placed 7th with the top four teams advancing.
Other Seymour scores included Evan Schluenz with a 96, one stroke ahead of Jorey Wussow. Derek Deschler carded a 102 while Justin VandenHeuvel shot a 106.
Xavier is hosting the section at the Butte des Morts Country Club. Tee times are set for 9 a.m.
VanEss advances to golf sectional
