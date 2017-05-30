Zahn to retire; new AD to be hired

By Keith Skenandore

Editor



Mark Zahn, associate principal/activities director, assists at a Seymour track meet as he signals to the starter that the timer is ready for the start of a race. This is one of his many duties he will be leaving behind as he officially resigned from his position with July 1 his last day on the job. -Photo by Keith Skenandore

After 30 years of serving the Seymour Community School District, Mark Zahn has decided to step down from his position of Associate Principal/Activities Director.

Zahn, turning 58 in July, said he has served as 13 years as a teacher and 17 years as an administrator and that the position of Associate Principal/Activities Director was a newly created job, one of the very few of its kind in the State.

“I was the first one here at Seymour,” Zahn said. “I was fortunate as I was able to develop that position along with the rest of the administration,”

Zahn said it was a nice experience that had some parameters but he was able to do things that he felt needed to be done.

“Dr. Loasching (Superintent) and Mrs. Schuler, the principal supported me and that was great,” he said.

Zahn said his decision came about three years ago when he started thinking that at 30 years of education it might be the time to go.

“I had this on my mind the last three years.”

His wife, Renee, a school teacher in Hortonville, was also considering retirement, but things changed.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought that things are pretty good here,” Zahn said. “We really have a good situation. We have a terrific community. The staff is oustanding.”

He said all but three of the current coaches he had a decision in the hiring during the last 17 years.

“We’ve been very fortunate because they are great people,” Zahn said. “It’s in great hands.

“So I thought now it would be the time to leave because it’s in very good shape.”w

Zahn’s final day is July 1.

With one door closing, another has opened as the Seymour Community School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that Ryan Spaulding has been chosen to replace Mark Zahn as the Associate Principal/Activities Director at the high school.

Spaulding will officially begin his duties with the District on July 1, 2017.

Spaulding grew up in Black Creek and now lives in Seymour with his wife, Marcia, and their daughter, Cambry. He comes to Seymour directly from the Shiocton School District where he held a similar position leading activities.

Spaulding recalls checking for a posting of the position through a state-wide website and he learned of the position two days after it was being posted.

Spaulding knew that Zahn was towards the end of his career and that he checking the website was coincidence.

“I was just curious as to what was out there,” he said, “and obviously it caught my attention.

He said he heard rumors that he may be resigning but he didn’t officially know until he saw the posting on the website.



Ryan Spaulding, (right) Athletic Director/RTI Coordinator, is pictured talking with Shiocton head softball coach Dave Wilcox, left, on Thursday, May 25. Spaulding has resigned from his position and accepted the Associate Principal/Activities Director with the Seymour Community School District. – Photo by Keith Skenandore

As a teacher, Spaulding worked in two different school districts. His first teaching experience in Bangor, Wis., only lasted a year because he wanted to come back to northeast Wisconsin. He applied and was quickly hired by the Peshtigo School District. He taught social studies in the Peshtigo Middle/High School for seven years.

Spaulding also coached varsity basketball building a powerhouse program out of a struggling one. Kim Eparvier, Superintendent in Peshtigo, said this about Ryan, “He (Ryan) is about the hardest working person I know. Ryan has a bright future and will succeed in all aspects of his role as AP/AD. Seymour will make a good hire if they can place Ryan in this role.”

For the past three years, Spaulding has served the Shiocton School District and Shiocton community as the Middle/High School Activities Director and RtI coordinator. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and his Masters in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Spaulding has strong communication and organizational skills and is a former Seymour grad.

According to the Board of Eduction, Spaulding has honed his skills in the classroom as a teacher, on the court as a coach and in the halls of the district as an Activities Director and RtI coordinator.

Spaulding doesn’t see any major challenges adjusting in terms of size of the district.

“I’m very much looking forward to the opportunity of working with more student athletes and more coaches,” he said. “That’s one of the things that has attracted me to a larger school in this position.”