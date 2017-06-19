SEYMOUR

2017 Music in the Park Series set

The 2016 Music in the Park program, organized by the Seymour Historical Society and sponsored by area business, is off and running.
Performances will be held on Wednesdays beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Lynn and John Koenigs have once again lined up a great group of musicians. The concerts range from polka to rock-and-roll. Mike Keyzers will be your host and coordinate the program at the gazebo adjacent to the museum on Depot Street.
The list of shows are:
June 21: Les James & Family/Old time hits.
June 28: Rocker Rocker Rocker – Classic Rock.
July 5: KNX Party Band/Variety.
July 12: Blind Date – Variety.
July 19: – TNT Polka – Young Talent Kicking Off Polka Days.
July 26: Sgt. Bernie Kroll from Sobieski – Polka.
August 2: Tom’s Tunes – Variety
August 9: The New Generation – Polka.
August 16: Hauser’s Hot Shots – Polka.
August 23: Larry Wussow’s Trio/Variety.
August 30: Chad Przybylski’s Polka Rhythms.

