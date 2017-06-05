A Kirkland, Wash., male charged with targeting; Seymour girl a victim

A Kirkland, Wash., male was charged with trying to entice and coerce sexually explicit photos.

Daniel Billing, a 21-year-old male, was targeting a 16 year old girl from Seymour.

The Seymour Police Department, affiliated with the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, received a complaint back in December 2015.

Billing was using the social application of Google “Hangout.”

The Seymour Police Department started to investigate the complaint through undercover chats and legal process. They were able to determine the individual was residing in Kirkland, Wash. Through the investigation, the Seymour Police Department learned the individual was not only targeting the girl from Seymour, but was also pursuing other minors throughout the United States as young as 12 years old.

“I praise Juvenile Investigator T.J. Hilgenberg for his commitment to the safety and security of our children,” said Seymour Police Chief Rick Buntrock.

On March 9, 2016, a search warrant was served at the residence of Billing. The search warrant was conducted by members of the State of Washington ICAC Taskforce, made up of Federal Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Kirkland Police Department, and Seattle Police Department.

The Seymour Police Department continued to work on Billing’s investigation until it was concluded the week of May 19, 2017, by following up with the victim from Seymour and Billing being charged and pleading to ATT CMIP (Electronic Prong).

Billing will have to do sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender, according to Cecelia Gregson, Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, King County Prosecutor’s Office, Special Assistant US Attorney’s Office.

In Wisconsin the charges that would be rendered are Exposing a Child to Harmful Material or Descriptions or Narrations.