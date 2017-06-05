American Legion rededicates Post Hall to Krause-Kraft-Mueller and Legion Post 106 to include Mueller

The following are remarks presented by Russ Hanseter at the Memorial Day Ceremomy held in Seymour:

Welcome to this 97th Memorial Day Program held here in Seymour, WI. I want to thank Pat Krohlow for serving as Master of Ceremonies for today’s program.

My address today is about our war dead and the impact it has had on families from Seymour and the surrounding area.

Memorial Day is a day that we honor our war dead. It is our duty to remember their sacrifice and I commend each of you here today for taking the time to recognize the sacrifice of those who gave their lives and the sacrifices of their families.

I also commend those of you that brought your family that they may witness the respect this and surrounding communities have for its brave men and women who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms, and for the freedom of others around the world.

General Douglas MacArthur said it best; “The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.”

At the opening of every American Legion meeting, the legionnaires recite the Preamble to the Constitution of The American Legion. That preamble begins with the following words; “For God and country we associate ourselves together for the following purposes…”

Another line of the Preamble reads…”to preserve the memories and incidents of our associations in the Great Wars;….”

Since 1919, our organization has pledged…to not let the memory of the sacrifices of the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, …and the sacrifices of the fathers and mothers, the sons and daughters, the brothers and sisters, neighbors and class mates, the loved ones of those who have answered the call of their country will not be forgotten.

To remember especially those that paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms and the freedoms of people in far away countries that they never knew existed. Our Preamble is a constant reminder for those who served in wartime and the sacrifices that have been made to ensure freedoms around the world.

Let me tell you some things about some of those wars, and of some from this area served in some of those wars: In WWI, there were 53,402 combat deaths and 63,114 other deaths as many died as a result of disease such as pneumonia, tuberculosis. The U.S. military had 204,002 wounded and 3,350 MIA in that war.

These numbers are astounding…yet they don’t reflect the terror of battle and the amount of lifetime physical and mental suffering of those that served in that war, or the sacrifices of those left behind in that war.

Then WWII claimed the lives of more than 400,000 of the U.S. military in service to their country. Scores of others gave their lives in wars in Korea and in Vietnam and the Iraq War and again in Afghanistan, and Lebanon, Granada, Panama, and other conflicts, and now in a war of terror and extremism.

In each of these conflicts, without regard to politics or popular opinion of the moment, those brave men and women who have served their country have fought for our freedom and the threat to freedom made by others throughout the world.

We of The American Legion have pledged that recognition of the sacrifices of those that gave their lives in the pursuit of freedoms around the world, and the sacrifices of their families will not be forgotten.

That is why The American Legion Post 106 of Seymour, WI has participated in these Memorial Day programs since 1921.

When President Abraham Lincoln wrote a letter to a mother that had lost five sons on the battlefield in the Civil war he said, “I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming. But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the republic they died to save, I pray that our heavenly father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the alter of freedom.” Abraham Lincoln

When the American Legion formed after WWI in 1919, now almost a hundred years ago, American Legion Posts began to form in cities and towns across the country. That is when a group of 18 men, WWI veterans, met on October 14, 1919 in Seymour to charter an American Legion Post. We became Post 106 and as was the custom the Post would have as its namesake, a person who died in or as a result of battle.

That would be, Corporal Robert Gerhardt Krause. Born in the town of Seymour on March 16, 1888 to Henry and Johanna Krause. The family received the sad news Tuesday, November 26, 1918 that their son, Robert had died of wounds somewhere in the Argonne in France on October 10, 1918. Johanna Krause was a Gold Star mother.

Those 18 who were charter members of Post 106 decided that Post 106 of Seymour would be chartered as Robert Krause Post 106 Seymour, WI to honor his sacrifice and the sacrifice of his family and all who served in that war.

Then during WWII Seymour felt the loss of several of its sons and again in 1946. Post 106 considered that one of the local casualties of World War II would be honored as a second namesake. Here are some area WWII casualties:

1. Pfc. Walter G. Ashman MIA Mar. 1, 1942 son of Paul W. Ashman & Martha M. Court Ashman, sister Erna, brothers Elmer & Paul L. Ashman. Martha Ashman was a Gold Star mother.

2. TSgt. George F. Wendt, son of George A. Wendt and Mae Schaumberg Wendt died in action October 7, 1944 in the area of New Guinea. Survived by sisters Lela, Donna Mae, and Julene, brothers Chester, Dallas, Lenard, Darold, Richard, Fredrick and Everett all of Seymour. Mae Wendt was a Gold Star mother.

3. Aloyous W. Roskom, killed Jan. 4, 1945 in Belgium he was 22 years old, the son of Peter & Anna Roskom. Aloyous’s brothers were Donald, Marcus, Earl, Leo, Arnold, Floyd, Claude and Levi, sisters Arvella, and Genevieve. Six of the Roskom family sons served in WWII. Anna Roskom was a Gold Star mother.

4. Sgt. Chester F. Wendt, also the son of Mr. & Mrs. George A. Wendt, was killed in Luxembourg in February 1945. This is where and when the Battle of the Bulge took place in January & February 1945. As a result of the second son lost to this family Lenard, serving in the navy was given a hardship discharge. Mae Wendt was a Gold Star mother.

5. Pfc. Kenneth A. Kraft, son of Arbie & Anthony Kraft, was killed February 22, 1945 on Iwo Jima. He left behind brothers Lloyd & Vilas Kraft and a sister Gladys. (Mrs. Thomas Reed) Arbie Kraft was Gold Star mother.

6. Elmer H. Trost, son of Paul and Bertha Trost, was born June 12, 1910 in Seymour, and died at the age of 34 on March 3, 1945 on Luzon an Island of the Philippines. Mother Bertha 1878-1939 preceded Elmer in death.

It is interesting to note that in 1943 Mr. & Mrs. George Kaster of Pulaski and formerly of Seymour had six sons serving in the armed forces. They were Sylvester, Richard, Martin, Arnold, Norbert, and Ray. Richard was KIA in the Pacific leaving parents, 9 brothers and 3 sisters. Mrs. Kaster was a Gold Star mother.

Started in WWI and popular in WWII, a Blue Star Banner was placed in a window of a home indicating a family member was in the service, a Gold Star meant that a family member was killed while in service.

Then again on Oct. 14, 1946 members of Robert Krause Post 106 of Seymour met to consider naming the Post after another area serviceman. They considered: Krause-Ashman, Krause-Kraft, Krause-Roskom, Krause-Wendt, and Krause-Trost. After several ballots they settle on honoring WWII casualty Kenneth A. Kraft and Post 106 became Krause-Kraft American Legion Post 106.

Named after Kenneth A. Kraft was born March 25, 1924, the son of Arbie and Anthony Kraft. Ken graduated from Seymour High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Marines that November.

After training at Camp Elliot and Camp Gillespie, San Diego, California, he graduated as a First Marine Paratrooper in March 1943. He was shipped to New Caledonia for further training then went on to combat at Vella La Vella and again at Bouganville, an Island in the Solomon Islands that was being held by the Japanese. After being wounded and a brief furlough he returned to his platoon.

On February 22, 1945, Private First Class Kenneth A. Kraft gave his life for his country in the battle for Iwo Jima. Held by the Japanese, it was critical to regain the airfields to provide a staging area for attacks on Japan. This five-week battle comprised some of the fiercest and bloodiest battles of WWII. There were almost 7,000 U.S. marines killed and another 20,000 wounded in that battle. The American Flag was raised on Mt. Suribachi, on Feb. 23, 1945 the day after Kenneth A. Kraft was killed in battle, and just 5 days after the battle began.

Many of you may remember the photograph of the flag raising on Iwo Jima and later the effort to sell war bonds by some of the flag raisers. You may have read Flag of Our Fathers and some of you may have visited the Marine Corp Memorial in Arlington, VA depicting that flag raising. Seymour lost one of its sons in that battle.

Then Seymour lost still another of its sons during the Vietnam War. Tom Richard Mueller, a graduate of Seymour High School in 1965. Tom Mueller’s parents were Elmer and Viola Mueller who farmed on CTH X in the town of Cicero. His family included brothers Allen (Butch), Dan, Jay and twin brother Jerry and a sister Bonnie.

In November of 1967, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and went to boot camp. He came home on leave for a couple weeks then on April 23, 1968, his family watched him board a plane at Austin Straubel Airport and Tom Mueller was off to war. In his first letter home from Vietnam he wrote, “I see no signs of war, we go on patrol and have seen nothing.” However, things changed quickly and in another letter he wrote about a time when they were being ambushed, “Everybody was shooting and running. I froze, then started firing my machine gun, and when it was over a man was shaking my hand…saying you are going to get a medal for this! In reality, I was just too scared to run.”

On February 1, 1969 Tom was a squad leader on a recon operation six miles west of Ben Cat. At 4:40 in the afternoon, his company was attacked by a large, well-trained enemy. They used rocket-propelled grenades, small arms, and automatic weapons against a much smaller U.S. Army unit. When one of his friends was lying injured in enemy territory he did not hesitate to volunteer and try to evacuate his friend. While providing cover by rushing the enemy position and attacking with his machine gun, other members of the squad were able to rescue the wounded man.

During his heroic effort, Sgt. Tom Mueller died! An enemy bullet took his life on the jungle floor of Vietnam.

Then 70 years after recognizing Kenneth Kraft, Post members voted on January 23, 2017 to again change its name to include Tom Richard Mueller as a namesake and therefore will be known as; Krause-Kraft-Mueller Post 106 American Legion of Seymour, Wisconsin.

Tom’s family left behind were; His father Elmer, his mother Viola, a sister Bonnie, and four brothers. Allen (Butch), Danny, Jay and his twin brother Jerry. Since that time both his mother, father and brother Allen have passed away.

I have but one regret, that they are not here to see that his memory and sacrifice has not been forgotten by fellow veterans and the community of Seymour.

It is fitting that Krause-Kraft Post 106 has chosen Memorial Day to rededicate its Post Hall here in Seymour and recognize a third namesake to its Post name Krause-Kraft-Mueller Post 106 of Seymour, a Post that has survived 98 years, chose this day as this is a Day to honor our war dead.

I would ask that members of Tom’s family here today to stand and be recognized for their sacrifice.

Also any family member of relatives of Walter Ashman family, Aloyous Roskom family, Paul Trost family, Chester and George Wendt family, and Kenneth Kraft family, to stand and be recognized.

This concluded my remarks, I hope that these remarks bring home the sacrifice of sons and daughters of your neighbors, their families and relatives in this and other communities that sacrifice, for their country and the freedoms we all enjoy.