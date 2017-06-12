Black Creek Citizen of the Year

On Sunday, June 4, Kay Christenson was recognized as Black Creek’s Citizen of the year.She served the Black Creek community with over 18 years on the library board, advocating for the library and the services it provides to patrons with diligence, careful consideration and passion for literacy, community and responsible spending.Christenson has shared her love of music with children at the library. Today she continues to share her musical talents in her church.Her local church involvement began with Christian education but also includes service on several parish committees, donating her time for church events and serving in music ministry with three generations of her family.Christenson was a co-founder of B.C. Gardeners, which cared for the library’s grounds for seven growing seasons and now maintains landscaping at the local post office.She also shares her love of gardening and volunteering as a Master Gardener Volunteer in Outagamie County.Her hard work, sacrifice and good deeds known and unknown make life better for friends, family, neighbors and strangers alike.If you run into Kay, congratulate her on being an excellent role model and great Black Creek citizen.